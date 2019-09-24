Pamela Anderson Wins Day With Throwback Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback lingerie shot on Instagram for her followers.

The 52-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the black-and-white shot wearing a black bra, underwear, and black sheer tights. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the fantastic picture and simply captioned it, “Women

feel empowered when they look and feel their best and part of that good feeling is being desired – Women that are secure – empower men and both reap all the rewards. The new #Sexy.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:48pm PDT

The former “Baywatch” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 25 Photos That Prove Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking black lace lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 14, 2019 at 8:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 2, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Aug 7, 2019 at 7:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jul 14, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jun 16, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 18, 2019 at 8:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 16, 2019 at 4:22pm PST