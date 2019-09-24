Tanya Mityushina Shares Impressive Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Tanya Mityushina gave her fans a show with a Tuesday swimsuit post on Instagram.

The Russian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a floral bikini, and this one will likely have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the most revealing snap we’ve ever seen out of the superstar model? I’d have to say no, but it’s still pretty outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Sep 24, 2019 at 5:51am PDT

What are we all thinking on this one? I’m thinking that’s a pretty spicy post. It might not be her best, but it’s still pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her awesome pictures. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Sep 14, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Sep 12, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Aug 30, 2019 at 11:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Mityushina (@mit_tanya) on Aug 23, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT