Taylor Hill Smolders In Racy Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Taylor Hill did her very best to torch the internet Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping black lingerie shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the stunning shot rocking a low-cut black satin teddy from her latest fashion shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned, “@victoriassecret @adamfranzino.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Sep 24, 2019 at 9:17am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her past photography shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a yellow string bikini and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 2, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Mar 4, 2019 at 6:44pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 11, 2018 at 7:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 10, 2018 at 12:43pm PST