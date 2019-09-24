Taylor Hill Smolders In Racy Black Lingerie Shot
Taylor Hill did her very best to torch the internet Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping black lingerie shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the stunning shot rocking a low-cut black satin teddy from her latest fashion shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned, “@victoriassecret @adamfranzino.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her past photography shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a yellow string bikini and looking terrific.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram