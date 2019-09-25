Bella Hadid Heats Things Up In Racy Black Lingerie Clip
Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Wednesday when she appeared in a clip showing her walking the runway in France in black lingerie.
The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked terrific as she strutted her stuff wearing a black thong lingerie number with sheer tights and a cropped black jacket during a Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion week.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine that posted it simply captioned it, “Sublime model casting meets sheer creativity at @muglerofficial Spring/Summer 2020.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her posing topless with black satin gloves.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.
