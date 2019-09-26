Arianny Celeste Wears Red Bikini In Impressive Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Arianny Celeste didn’t disappoint with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.

The American-born model and UFC girl posted a photo of herself wearing a red bikini, and this one certainly isn’t tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, it might be among the best bikini shots that you see on the internet all day, and we all know how high our standards are here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

What are we all thinking about this shot? I’m thinking that it’s a 100% grade-A post, and there’s really no other way to spin it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she does is drop heat on a regular basis for her fans. Here are a few more of her fire posts for you to look at! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Johnny Manziel's Future Wife Loses All Of Her Clothes At The Beach
Abigail Ratchford Wears Black Lingerie In Great Instagram Picture
College Football 'Recruiting Analyst' Allegedly Threatens To End The Career Of Major Coach. Should Fans Be Worried?
20 Risqué Kylie Jenner Instagram Photos [SLIDESHOW]