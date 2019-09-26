Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Shares Jaw-Dropping Black Swimsuit Shot
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback swimsuit shot on Instagram.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a very low-cut black one-piece swimsuit with a floral robe. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the stunning photo and simply captioned it, “forever a favorite #tbt.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared, from her various fashion photo shoots, to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her posing topless while wading in a pool.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearance in this year’s annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss.
