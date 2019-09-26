Miley Cyrus Drops Handful Of Black Bikini Shots Following Break-Up

share on facebook tweet this

Miley Cyrus heated things up Thursday when she shared a handful of bikini shots on Instagram following news that she and Kaitlynn Carter had broken up.

The 26-year-old singer looked terrific as she posed for a variety of pictures rocking a black two-piece swimsuit while enjoying some beautiful views from Zion National Park.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a reference to her pup, “Beanie takes Powell.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 25, 2019 at 6:24pm PDT

The “Slide Away” hitmaker’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking another black bikini while on vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 9, 2019 at 6:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 10, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 9, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 27, 2019 at 1:41pm PDT