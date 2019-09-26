Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Bikini Video Of Gigi Hadid On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Gigi Hadid burned down Instagram on Thursday in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video.

The superstar model wore a tiny bikini in the video, and this one will almost certainly have your head spinning in circles.

In fact, I'm not sure this post could have gotten much wilder. Her suits were insanely small, and I have no doubt her fans loved it.

Give it watch below. It's going to shock you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 26, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

You're out of your mind if you're not a fan of Gigi Hadid and her insane skills in the modeling game. Starting fires online is what she does best, and that's just a fact.

Everything she touches is usually sizzling and scandalous! Take a look at a few more of her elite posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 29, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 29, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 6, 2019 at 10:53am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 6, 2019 at 10:59am PST