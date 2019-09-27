Vita Sidorkina Goes Topless In Wild Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Vita Sidorkina launched a missile on Instagram with a recent picture.

The Russian-born sensation posted a photo of herself topless, and this one might be more than enough to put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There are wild posts on Instagram, and then there’s however you’d like to describe this shot from Sidorkina. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It’s that insane. Give it a look below, but be warned that it’s out of control. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:48pm PDT

My friends, that’s about as far as you can go online before you start crossing some serious lines. I can’t even remember the last time she dropped this kind of heat. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Vita. Well done. You know you can always count on her for some straight fire content. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Aug 18, 2019 at 10:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT