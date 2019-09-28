Demi Rose Goes Naked In Shocking Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Demi Rose nuked Instagram with a recent nude picture.

Rose, who has north of 10 million followers, posted a photo of herself completely naked in a tub, and this one is out of control. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how much did her fans like it? Well, it had no problem getting more than 500,000 likes, which is simply a mind-boggling amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, but be warned that this one is simply insane. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

What are we all thinking about this spicy picture from Rose? I’m thinking that’s the definition of burning up Instagram, and there’s no other way to describe it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, nobody should be too surprised. Tearing up the internet is what has made Rose a star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

NFL Coach Appears To Curse Out Player. Can You Believe What He Said?
Will Smith's Wife Opens Up About How She Once Had A Threesome. Here's What She Had To Say
Urban Meyer Lost A Ton Of Money During His 3-Game Suspension. It's A Mind-Blowing Amount
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Incredible Bikini Video Of Alexis Ren On Instagram