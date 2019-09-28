Demi Rose Goes Naked In Shocking Instagram Picture
Demi Rose nuked Instagram with a recent nude picture.
Rose, who has north of 10 million followers, posted a photo of herself completely naked in a tub, and this one is out of control.
Just how much did her fans like it? Well, it had no problem getting more than 500,000 likes, which is simply a mind-boggling amount.
Give it a look below, but be warned that this one is simply insane.
What are we all thinking about this spicy picture from Rose? I'm thinking that's the definition of burning up Instagram, and there's no other way to describe it.
Of course, nobody should be too surprised. Tearing up the internet is what has made Rose a star.
