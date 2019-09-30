Allie Ayers Heats Things Up With Racy White Lace Bodysuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Allie Ayers really heated things up Monday when she shared a racy lace bodysuit shot on Instagram with her thousands of followers.

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked incredible as she posed for the picture wearing a high-cut white bodysuit with sheer sleeves. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great photo taken in Florence, Italy, and simply captioned it with a moon emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking white underwear and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 26, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 24, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:52am PDT

Not to mention, a handful of shots from her stunning appearance in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 30, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Feb 10, 2019 at 2:15pm PST