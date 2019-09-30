Anastasia Ashley Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Anastasia Ashley destroyed Instagram late Sunday night.

The American-born surfing sensation posted a photo of herself bikini-clad, and this one is the definition of internet gold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the spicy picture, “Salty hair and malibu surfs.” That’s most certainly the kind of vibe that I can get behind. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to find yourself very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Sep 29, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

There are very few women capable of holding a light to Ashley on Instagram when it comes to dropping absurd content for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. When she cuts it loose, you know that you’re 100% in for a great time on the internet. She’s truly the best at getting the job done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jul 30, 2019 at 3:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jun 18, 2019 at 5:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jun 21, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on May 22, 2019 at 6:37pm PDT