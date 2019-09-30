Anastasia Ashley Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture
Anastasia Ashley destroyed Instagram late Sunday night.
The American-born surfing sensation posted a photo of herself bikini-clad, and this one is the definition of internet gold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the spicy picture, “Salty hair and malibu surfs.” That’s most certainly the kind of vibe that I can get behind. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to find yourself very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There are very few women capable of holding a light to Ashley on Instagram when it comes to dropping absurd content for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
That’s just a fact. When she cuts it loose, you know that you’re 100% in for a great time on the internet. She’s truly the best at getting the job done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram