Brittney Palmer Wears Black Swimsuit In New Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Brittney Palmer brought a little heat to Instagram with a recent post.

Palmer, who is an octagon girl in the UFC, posted a photo of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Everybody knows what Palmer is capable of online. It’s not a secret at all. She’s one of the best in the game when it comes to bringing some heat. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This photo is the perfect reminder of that fact. Give it a look and enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

Palmer’s ability to drop bombs on Instagram is always an absolute blast to observe, and it’s why she’s such a star around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts loose, you better just watch out. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 29, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 4, 2019 at 8:58am PDT