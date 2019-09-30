Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Photos Featuring Her Abs On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Reality star Kylie Jenner has turned heads in a spandex jumpsuit on her Instagram.

The hot pink outfit, which Jenner posted to her social media account Sunday, featured her hot body including her abs. Jenner also shared some up close photos of her toned tummy on her Instagram story.

In her Instagram story, Jenner showed off a sports bra and her six-pack abs in a mirror video.

“Ok, my body is really pulling the f–k through these days,” she captioned the video. (RELATED: Allie Ayers Heats Things Up With Racy White Lace Bodysuit Shot)

Everyone knows people look really good after you’ve been sick for awhile. She probably just spent a few days eating minimal amounts of food. If she did eat, it was probably very low-fat food.

Don’t get me wrong, Jenner has showed off her abs in the past and they’re definitely extremely real. She’s posted countless bikini pictures on her Instagram and we aren’t complaining over here.

Jenner came down with a reportedly flu-like illness during Paris Fashion Week. She missed her cosmetic line launch with Balmain because of it.

Now, she looks like she has bounced back and is doing better than ever.