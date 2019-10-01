Bojana Krsmanovic Drops Revealing Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Bojana Krsmanovic had herself a day on Instagram.

The Serbian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a sparkling bra, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know insane content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no doubt at all that this shot is up to our standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is that you’ll like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:01pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a golden post, and there’s no other way to sum it up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Bojana. Well done. Now, let’s all take a gander at a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Jul 31, 2019 at 2:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Jul 13, 2019 at 5:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Jun 1, 2019 at 11:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on May 17, 2019 at 12:39am PDT