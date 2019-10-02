Camille Kostek Drops Insane White Bikini Clip On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted an insanely awesome bikini clip on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk in a white two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping post and simply captioned it, “Ready to command the rooms I walk into today for these meetings Eye contact, chin up, smile and OWN IT TODAY!

film by @justinbellucci.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Oct 2, 2019 at 10:54am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Aug 13, 2019 at 5:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jul 30, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jun 26, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on May 9, 2019 at 3:04pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Aug 9, 2019 at 9:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jun 30, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jun 18, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT