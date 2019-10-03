Martha Hunt Torches Internet With Topless Shot From Maxim Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Martha Hunt definitely got everyone’s attention when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping topless throwback shot from her shoot with the magazine.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot wearing no top with underwear and black thigh-high boots while sitting in the make-up chair.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the incredible post and simply captioned it, “@marthahunt photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon styling by @christianssonparis hair by @massatoparis makeup by @lloydsimmondsmakeup.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Oct 3, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Sep 1, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Aug 8, 2019 at 6:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Jul 21, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Jul 21, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on May 1, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST