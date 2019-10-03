Martha Hunt Torches Internet With Topless Shot From Maxim Shoot
Martha Hunt definitely got everyone’s attention when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping topless throwback shot from her shoot with the magazine.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot wearing no top with underwear and black thigh-high boots while sitting in the make-up chair.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the incredible post and simply captioned it, “@marthahunt photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon styling by @christianssonparis hair by @massatoparis makeup by @lloydsimmondsmakeup.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!
