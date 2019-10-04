Kelly Gale Posts Revealing Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is a major star in the modeling game, posted two photos of herself in a revealing outfit, and these are the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s probably why the photos generated an absurd amount of likes in no time at all. I think you’ll understand why once you see them. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below. You’re going to be shocked. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Oct 4, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

It’s never a bad thing whenever you see Gale drop down from the clouds with fire content. That’s just a fact, my friends. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Everything the star model touches usually turns to absolute gold. Check out a few more examples while you’re here! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 17, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 22, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 29, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT