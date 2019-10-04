Alessandra Ambrosio Wins Day With Stunning Pink Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely won the day Friday when she shared a stunning bikini shot on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a pink two-piece swimsuit while surrounded by greenery. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the terrific picture was taken and simply captioned it with a flower and star emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 4, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

The retired lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a racy silver one-piece suit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 27, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 16, 2019 at 7:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 21, 2019 at 5:20am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 13, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:35pm PST