Alessandra Ambrosio Wins Day With Stunning Pink Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely won the day Friday when she shared a stunning bikini shot on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a pink two-piece swimsuit while surrounded by greenery. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the terrific picture was taken and simply captioned it with a flower and star emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The retired lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a racy silver one-piece suit and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

