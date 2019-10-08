Britney Spears Wears Revealing Outfit In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Britney Spears dropped an outstanding picture on Instagram late Monday night.

The American-born music sensation posted a photo of herself wearing a revealing black and white outfit for yoga. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It might not be the most revealing outfit we’ve ever seen out of Spears, but it’s clear that her fans still loved it because the shot currently has more than 550,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

My guess is you’ll know why it was so popular once you give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 7, 2019 at 6:31pm PDT

You’d have to be insane to not like what Spears is capable of online when it comes to the modeling game. Everything she touches tends to turn to gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her fire pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 9, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 8, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 28, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 21, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT