Jasmine Tookes Heats Things Up With Floral Bikini Shots
Jasmine Tookes did her best Tuesday to torch the internet when she dropped a pair of floral bikini shots on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.
The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snaps wearing a colorful orange and green two-piece suit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about where the great pictures were taken and simply captioned the post with a couple of leaf emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one of her rocking black sheer lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances from the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram