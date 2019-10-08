Jasmine Tookes Heats Things Up With Floral Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Jasmine Tookes did her best Tuesday to torch the internet when she dropped a pair of floral bikini shots on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snaps wearing a colorful orange and green two-piece suit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the great pictures were taken and simply captioned the post with a couple of leaf emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one of her rocking black sheer lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances from the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

