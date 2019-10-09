Emily DiDonato Heats Things Up With Black Lingerie Shot
Emily DiDonato really heated things up Wednesday when she dropped a couple racy lingerie shots on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for one snap wearing little more than a black lace bra with a robe around her arms. In a second shot, she poses wearing a satin yellow bra.
She didn't explain much about the photos taken in Long Island, New York, and simply captioned them, "On set in Long Island with @graceleebeauty @kennalandny."
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a navy blue swimsuit and looking great.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram