Gwen Stefani Torches Internet With Braless Shots From Racy Magazine Shoot

Gwen Stefani absolutely torched the internet Wednesday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping shots on Instagram from her latest magazine shoot with Shape.

The 50-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in a series of braless snaps showing her rocking very low-cut outfits. In one, she appears to be wearing little more than a bodysuit with tights.(RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned the pictures, “My @Shape Magazine cover is out! Check out shape.com for BTS footage from the shoot.” (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

To say she looked sensational would be a serious understatement.

The “Hollaback Girl’s” social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her red carpet appearances.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a gorgeous blue mini-dress and looking amazing.

