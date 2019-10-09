Paige VanZant Wears Red Bikini In Great Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Paige VanZant rocked Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The American-born UFC star posted a photo of herself in a red bikini for everybody to see, and it didn’t disappoint one bit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might be one of the spiciest shots that we’ve seen out of VanZant in a minute or two, and we all know what she’s capable of. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide how amazing you think this snap is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

What are we all thinking about this shot from VanZant? I’m thinking it’s just the latest sign that she’s a star, and there’s really no other way to put it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Paige. Well done. Now, let’s all take a gander at a few more times she fired off some missiles on Instagram for her followers. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
CJ Perry (Lana) Drops Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram
Paige VanZant Wears Red Bikini In Great Instagram Picture
Justin Timberlake Promises No 'Wardrobe Malfunctions' At Upcoming Super Bowl