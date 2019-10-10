Brejge Heinen Heats Things Up With Racy Swimsuit Shot
Bregje Heinen definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a racy swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the racy black-and-white shot waring a one-shoulder one piece suit while lounging poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Enjoying the LA sunshine.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a tan bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram