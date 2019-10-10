Brejge Heinen Heats Things Up With Racy Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Bregje Heinen definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a racy swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the racy black-and-white shot waring a one-shoulder one piece suit while lounging poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Enjoying the LA sunshine.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Oct 10, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a tan bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Jul 23, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Sep 18, 2018 at 9:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Nov 27, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Jan 10, 2015 at 7:33pm PST