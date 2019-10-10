Luciana Andrade Wears Stunning Black Bikini In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Luciana Andrade destroyed Instagram with a recent photo.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a picture of herself in a stunning black bikini, and this one might have you looking more than once.

We all know what Andrade is capable of when it comes to lighting up Instagram. She's more than capable of bringing some serious heat.

She did that and more with this shot. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Oct 9, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

Andrade's ability to annihilate the web with revealing photos is truly a sight to behold. There are very few people capable of keeping up with her high standards.

Her Instagram feed is a never ending supply of great pictures. Here are a few examples of her elite abilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Jul 1, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Apr 17, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Feb 26, 2019 at 11:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandrade) on Feb 4, 2019 at 12:00pm PST