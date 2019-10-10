Kyra Santoro Posts Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kyra Santoro dropped some fire for her fans on Instagram late Wednesday night.

Santoro, who is a massive hit here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a maroon bikini for the world to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There are great bikinis, and there’s that next level of elite skills. I can promise you this one is in the latter group. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s absolutely outstanding on every level. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Oct 9, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this fire bikini snap from Santoro? I think it’s a grade-A performance, and you’d be foolish to disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Kyra. Well done. Now, let’s all take a gander at a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Sep 29, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Sep 27, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Aug 30, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Jul 21, 2019 at 5:04pm PDT