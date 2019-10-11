Sofia Richie Poses Topless In New Instagram Photo

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Model Sofia Richie shared a topless photo of herself to her Instagram account Thursday.

The photo showcases Richie topless in a pair of high waisted jeans with her arms covering her chest.

“How’s your Thursday?” Richie captioned the sultry photo.

Richie’s boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick, left a cheeky comment on the picture.

“It’s not bad, thanks,” he wrote.

How’s your Thursday?

Richie looks absolutely amazing in this photo. We’ve seen tons of bikini pictures of the model, but nothing really like this before.

The model has been in the spotlight recently with a filmed trip to Finland with Disick and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian. It was Richie’s first time in front of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” cameras and the vibes between the families were a little weird. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Sofia Richie On The Internet)

While her vibes in front of the video camera seem to be off, she does just fine taking photos in front of a camera.

We got a huge selection of amazing Richie bikini photos back in August during a trip to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

Salty but sweet

I need to know her secret to keeping her tummy this flat and toned because she looks so good. I hope she shares more soon.

