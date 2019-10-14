Alexina Graham Torches Down The Internet With Lingerie Picture
Alexina Graham destroyed Instagram with a Sunday post.
Graham, who is known for regularly dominating the web, posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans also really seemed to enjoy the sexy snap because it got thousands of likes in a matter of minutes, which we all know is a great sign of things to come. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, but be warned this one is almost too much to handle. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It’s never a bad day when we get to see Alexina Graham come down from the clouds with content like the scandalous snap above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
All Graham knows how to do is impress us on a regular basis. She’s a star, and that’s why she’s such a huge hit here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram