Behati Prinsloo Heats Things Up With Colorful Bikini Shot
Behati Prinsloo definitely heated things up Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping colorful bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot, rocking a blue and purple two -piece swimsuit while playing some beach volleyball. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it with the message, “Monday.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
Here are the ones that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a pink bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram