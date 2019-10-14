Candice Swanepoel Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shot
Candice Swanepoel did her very best to torch the internet on Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the racy shot wearing a white string two-piece suit while lounging in bed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about where the amazing snap was taken and simply captioned it with the message, “Mondaze.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a pink one-piece suit and looking amazing.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years that are truly can’t-miss.
