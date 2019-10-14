Candice Swanepoel Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Candice Swanepoel did her very best to torch the internet on Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the racy shot wearing a white string two-piece suit while lounging in bed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the amazing snap was taken and simply captioned it with the message, “Mondaze.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a pink one-piece suit and looking amazing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years that are truly can’t-miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Candice Swanepoel Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shot
