Genie Bouchard Wears Bikini-Top In Outstanding Instagram Picture
Genie Bouchard didn’t let her fans down one bit with a swimsuit post on Instagram late Sunday night.
The Canadian-born tennis star posted a photo of herself in a bikini-top, and it didn’t take much time at all to blow up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It currently has nearly 100,000 likes, and we all know that’s generally a crystal clear indication of a photos greatness. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You’re out of your mind if you’re not a big fan of what Bouchard does on Instagram. All she does is bring the heat for her fans on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more of her elite posts for all of you to enjoy. You’re going to love them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram