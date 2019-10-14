Kate Bock Drops Impressive Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Bock had herself a day with a Sunday night post.

Bock, who has posed a few times for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, posted a photo of herself on a bed in a white outfit, and you won’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, it’s certainly not the most revealing photo we’ve ever seen out of Bock, but it generated thousands and thousands of likes for a reason. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I think you’ll understand why once you take a look below. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Oct 13, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? Again, it’s not the most scandalous snap we’ve ever seen out of Bock. There’s certainly another level she can take it too. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Having said that, it was still a great snap, and her fans loved it. At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Sep 4, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Jul 14, 2019 at 3:25pm PDT