Myla Dalbesio Wears A Bikini In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Myla Dalbesio gave her fans a treat in a recent Instagram video from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The popular model rocked a revealing bikini in the post from SI, and I can 100% guarantee that you’re going to want to watch this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She also wore a cowboy hat, which is never a bad addition to anything anytime a bikini is involved. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. It might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

It’s always a great thing to see Mayla provide her fans with some fire content. When she drops down from the clouds, you know you’re in for an outstanding time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her outstanding posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Dark Details Emerge Out Of TV Host And Alleged Sexual Harasser's Past
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
This Model Poses Topless In Fiery Instagram Photo
Genie Bouchard Wears Bikini-Top In Outstanding Instagram Picture