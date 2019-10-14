Myla Dalbesio Wears A Bikini In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

share on facebook tweet this

Myla Dalbesio gave her fans a treat in a recent Instagram video from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The popular model rocked a revealing bikini in the post from SI, and I can 100% guarantee that you’re going to want to watch this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She also wore a cowboy hat, which is never a bad addition to anything anytime a bikini is involved. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. It might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 14, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

It’s always a great thing to see Mayla provide her fans with some fire content. When she drops down from the clouds, you know you’re in for an outstanding time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her outstanding posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on May 8, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on May 8, 2019 at 5:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Nov 2, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Oct 30, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Aug 9, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT