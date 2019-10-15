Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Unreal Instagram Pictures
Elsa Hosk brought a little heat to Instagram on Tuesday.
Hosk, who has an unreal 5.7 million followers, posted two photos of herself braless in a jean jacket, and I can promise you’ll want to see them both. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Just how popular were these saucy shots with her followers? Well, they currently have more than 16,000 likes in a matter of minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
We all know that means they’re probably pretty scandalous. Take a look at them both below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
My friends, that’s what we like to call pushing the envelope on the internet. Were they the craziest shots we’ve ever seen from Hosk? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Absolutely not, but she still found a way to put on a show. Congrats, Elsa! That was a great performance. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram