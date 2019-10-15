Frida Aasen Drops Great Bikini Picture On Instagram
Frida Aasen dropped an awesome swimsuit picture on Instagram on Tuesday.
Aasen, who is one of the most popular models in the industry, posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini for the world to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw some straight heat out Aasen, and this photo is the perfect reminder of her greatness. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to absolutely love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking about this spicy shot? I’m thinking it might not be the craziest snap we see all day, but it’s still pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Aasen is incredibly talented, and there’s no other way to describe it. While you’re here, take a glance at a few more of her great posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram