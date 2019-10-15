Stella Maxwell Wins Day With Topless White Lingerie Clip
Stella Maxwell hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless lingerie clip on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing in the video showing her wearing a sheer white teddy with cut-outs in the top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about what the clip was from and captioned it with nothing at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing pink lace lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram