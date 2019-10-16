Natalie Roser Shares Unreal Bikini Picture On Instagram
Natalie Roser dominated Instagram with a Wednesday swimsuit post.
Roser, who is a massive fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini for her followers to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the scandalous post, “Doesn’t get better than sunflower yellow!” I have to agree, Natalie! I have to agree. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a great time when Roser is out here dropping bikini bombs online for all of her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Her skills online are among the best in the game, and there’s no doubt about it. Here are a few are a few more times she impressed us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram