Rita Ora Shares Amazing Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora lit up Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

The singing sensation posted several photos of herself relaxing in a bikini, and every single one of them is absolutely amazing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you were wondering if her followers and loyal fans liked the shots, I can promise you they did. The post currently has north of 620,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them all a look below. Every single one is stunning. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 15, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT

This is just another incredible example of Ora’s unreal ability to torch down the internet with next to no effort at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she wants to bring the flames, there’s pretty much nobody who can do anything to stop her. She’s one of the best in the game, and that’s why she’s so popular at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 10, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 7, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT