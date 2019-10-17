Genevieve Morton Shares Incredible Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Genevieve Morton destroyed Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Morton posted a photo of herself wearing a white one-piece, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, this isn’t just any regular one-piece, which we usually wouldn’t be for her at The Smoke Room. This one is wildly revealing. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. My guess is you’re going to agree. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Oct 17, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

It’s always great to see Morton tearing up the web for her fans. There’s just no way you can’t be a gigantic fan because she’s truly impressive. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Her feed is a never ending stream of grade-A content. Enjoy a few more of her spicy posts while you’re here! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 22, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Aug 22, 2019 at 6:31am PDT