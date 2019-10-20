Olivia Culpo Shares Insane Bikini Picture On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo tore down Instagram on Sunday with a swimsuit picture.

Culpo, is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a white bikini from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just in case any of you doubted whether or not Culpo is an absolute star, this photo should do more than enough to remind you of her greatness. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 20, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

You’d have to be blind or insane to not absolutely love what Culpo does online and in the modeling game. It’s always straight fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she dominated the web. I think you’re going to like them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 10, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 12, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 29, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT