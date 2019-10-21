Alexina Graham Shares Unreal Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Alexina Graham brought some heat to Instagram with a recent post.

Graham, who is a major fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a red bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also quickly noticed the spicy shot because it didn’t take long at all to get a ton of likes. It currently has more than 30,000. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. It’s going to stun you. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Oct 18, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Graham is out here destroying the web with revealing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate. While you’re here, take a look at a few more times she burned down the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Sep 11, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Sep 14, 2019 at 8:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Aug 22, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Jul 11, 2019 at 8:13am PDT