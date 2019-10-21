Anne De Paula Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Anne De Paula definitely heated things up Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping racy swimsuit shot on Instagram, for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did not disappoint in the snap she shared, showing her wearing a revealing arm-green, one-piece suit while posing in the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a mermaid emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a green bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue over the years that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Anne De Paula Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot
Romee Strijd Wears Revealing Outfit In Maxim Instagram Picture
Sarah Kohan Nukes Instagram With Amazing Bikini Picture
Casi Davis Wears Black Swimsuit In Instagram Pictures