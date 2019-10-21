Anne De Paula Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot
Anne De Paula definitely heated things up Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping racy swimsuit shot on Instagram, for her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did not disappoint in the snap she shared, showing her wearing a revealing arm-green, one-piece suit while posing in the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a mermaid emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a green bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue over the years that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram