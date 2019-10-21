Devon Windsor Wins Day With Series Of White Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Devon Windsor definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she shared a handful of bikini shots on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the racy snaps rocking a white two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the terrific pictures were taken and simply captioned the post, “1, 2 or 3?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Oct 21, 2019 at 11:57am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including snap of her rocking a striped yellow and white two-piece suit and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Aug 27, 2019 at 4:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Aug 8, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Apr 22, 2019 at 6:47am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in her annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 10, 2018 at 7:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 3, 2018 at 5:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 2, 2018 at 1:43pm PST