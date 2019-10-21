Devon Windsor Wins Day With Series Of White Bikini Shots
Devon Windsor definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she shared a handful of bikini shots on Instagram from her latest travels.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the racy snaps rocking a white two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about where the terrific pictures were taken and simply captioned the post, “1, 2 or 3?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including snap of her rocking a striped yellow and white two-piece suit and looking amazing.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in her annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
