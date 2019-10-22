Britney Spears Shares Video Of Herself Doing Gymnastics On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Musician Britney Spears showed fans that she’s still got it after sharing an Instagram video of herself doing gymnastics.

Spears, 36, shared the video Monday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s been exactly a year today since I’ve done gymnastics,” Spears captioned the video. “…. lol Such a beautiful day to play outside and work up a sweat with the help of this mate !!!” she captioned the clip. “As you can see, my back is too stiff on my back walkovers !! He’s trying to loosen me up and he’s great !!! Such a fun day !!!!”

In the video, Spears can be seen practicing flips, lifts and handstands with a partner. Spears was wearing a neon yellow sports bra paired with blue plaid shorts. (RELATED: Representatives For Britney Spears Deny Deleting Positive Instagram Comments)

I’m impressed with Spears’ ability to still do flips like this. She is using a spot in this video, but still she looks really good while doing it.

Spears often shares videos and photos of herself working out in the gym. Over the weekend, Spears posted a series of photos and a video wearing a turquoise sports bra and blue shorts.

In the post, she stretches before working on lifting a bar and doing squats.