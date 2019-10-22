Brittney Palmer Goes Topless In Wild Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Brittney Palmer tried to wreck the internet with a recent post.

The American-born UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself painting while topless, and it’s an absolutely absurd shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the scandalous post, “Cover the surface of (something) with paint.” Well said, Brittney. Well said! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Oct 18, 2019 at 9:05am PDT

You can always count on Palmer to burn down the web on a consistent basis for her fans. She never disappoints at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody unfamiliar with her work, I suggest you take a look at a few more great examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Oct 3, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Aug 4, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Jul 15, 2019 at 10:30am PDT