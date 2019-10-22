Country Superstar Maren Morris Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Playboy Shot
Country superstar Maren Morris definitely heated things up Tuesday when Playboy shared a racy topless snap of her from its summer issue.
The 29-year-old country singer looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the black-and-white snap showing rocking no top, jeans and a cowboy hat. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Was ‘Really Excited’ About Her Nudity In Modeling Debut)
The magazine captioned the post, “The questions I get asked are always, ‘So you changed your hair and, like, how crazy is that?’ It’s like, Motherfucker, I produced my album, thanks.’ 20Q with @marenmorris for our Summer 2019 Issue.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)
The country superstar‘s appearance in the magazine is definitely can’t miss. Check out the pictures that have surfaced from the stunning shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
And lucky for us, the “My Church” hitmaker has also shared a few snaps from the unforgettable issue.
She captioned one of the post showing her rocking orange jeans and no top simply, “I didn’t come to play, BOY…// did one of my favorite interviews in @playboy this month. Photographed, styled, and interviewed by WOMEN for their Gender + Sexuality issue. Link in my stories. @harpersmithphoto”
