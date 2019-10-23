Antje Utgaard Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Antje Utgaard did her best to nuke Instagram with a recent post.

Instagram sensation posted a photo of herself topless, and this one might be enough to put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s that crazy of a shot, and we all know how wild Utgaard can be when it comes to Instagram. This snap took things to another level. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if it goes too far. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Oct 22, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

You’re out of your mind if you’re not very pro-Utgaard. Her Instagram feed is nonstop fire content. It’s always amazing. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There are plenty of outstanding photos on her account, and I suggest you take a look at a few more. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Oct 7, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Oct 12, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Jun 17, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Jun 14, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Jun 12, 2019 at 10:08am PDT