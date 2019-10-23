Viki Odintcova Shares Insanely Revealing Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Viki Odintcova tried to nuke Instagram with a recent post.

The Russian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a revealing outfit, and this one isn’t one you’re going to want to miss. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also immediately noticed because it got more than 20,000 likes in a matter of minutes. It’s that amazing. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

It’s always a good day whenever Odintcova drops down from the top rope with some revealing content. That’s just a fact, and it never gets old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her fire pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Viki Odintcova Shares Insanely Revealing Picture On Instagram
PHOTOS: Gal Gadot Stuns In Low-Cut Black Lace Dress
Cindy Prado Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram
Sara Underwood Shares Scandalous Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram