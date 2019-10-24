Candice Swanepoel Shares Outstanding Bikini Picture On Instagram
Candice Swanepoel had herself a day on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.
Swanepoel, who is a big fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a black and white photo of herself wearing a bikini and a headband. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Of all the things you see on the internet today, I think there’s a very high chance this snap will be among the best. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Swanepoel is without a doubt an elite talent online, and there’s no question about it. Pretty much everything she posts is straight fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For anybody who might not believe me, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her absolutely insane pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram